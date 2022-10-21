Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research updated its Q2 guidance to $9.25-10.75 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $11.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.41. 23,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $412.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.01. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,876,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

