Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $147.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.71. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 87.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

