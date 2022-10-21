LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €35.12 ($35.84) and last traded at €34.53 ($35.23). 308,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.97 ($34.66).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.82.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

