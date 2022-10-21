LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.62

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 3306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $183,096.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,682.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth approximately $996,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 79.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 624,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also

