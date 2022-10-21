Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legrand from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($98.98) to €86.00 ($87.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Legrand from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($98.98) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Legrand Stock Performance

LGRDY opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Legrand has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

