Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $155.41

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $155.41 and last traded at $158.67, with a volume of 5052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.60.

Li Ning Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.05 and a 200-day moving average of $202.72.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

