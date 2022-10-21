Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shares of Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 46500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37.

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

