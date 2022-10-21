Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their target price on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

LBRT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 63,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.22. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05.

Insider Activity

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.37. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $154,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $154,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,533,229.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at $86,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at $193,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Articles

