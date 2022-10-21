Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 260,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 212,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 85,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 619,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,871. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

