LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.00. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 51,966 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $109.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Further Reading

