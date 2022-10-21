LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.00. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 51,966 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LITB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $109.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.
Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightInTheBox (LITB)
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.