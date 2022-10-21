Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lindsay Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LNN stock opened at $156.97 on Friday. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $171.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,238,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lindsay Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

