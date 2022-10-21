Litecoin Market Cap Reaches $3.68 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $51.51 or 0.00268998 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.68 billion and approximately $366.65 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021227 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001423 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004061 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016934 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,438,606 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
