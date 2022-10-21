Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on November 18th

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Lithia Motors has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $42.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $183.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $181.63 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 47.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.43.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

