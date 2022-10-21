Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.21 earnings per share.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 5.7 %

LAD stock opened at $183.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.54 and its 200 day moving average is $270.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $181.63 and a 1-year high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.43.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 116.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,113.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

