Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.21 earnings per share.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $183.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.20. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $181.63 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.43.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.