Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $400.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.43.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $183.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $181.63 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 47.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.