Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Cut to C$126.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank set a C$125.00 price target on Loblaw Companies and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$124.44.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of L stock opened at C$109.41 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$90.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.77. The stock has a market cap of C$35.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$114.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$115.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total value of C$2,147,645.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,829,477.85. In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total value of C$2,147,645.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,829,477.85. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total value of C$1,746,505.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$685,095.89. Insiders have sold 44,958 shares of company stock worth $5,325,901 in the last three months.

About Loblaw Companies



Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

