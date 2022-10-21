Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.49.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

