Locus Chain Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $124.78 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $124.78 million and $2.34 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 83.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.55 or 0.27805191 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.