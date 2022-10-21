Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.35 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 82.5% higher against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $124.90 million and $2.35 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

