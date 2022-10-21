Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 1.3% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 63.74%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.