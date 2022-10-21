Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Invests $202,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,130. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

