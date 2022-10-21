Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Sells 200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $4,453,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 108,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,818,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.82.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 339,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

