Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Sells 400 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 16.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,776,364 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.57. The company had a trading volume of 98,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.75 and its 200-day moving average is $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $140.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.