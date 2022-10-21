Loom Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.72 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Loom Network has a market cap of $59.22 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.51 or 0.27489713 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010737 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars.

