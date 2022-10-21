Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) Senior Officer R Michael Jones Purchases 800 Shares

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LAGet Rating) Senior Officer R Michael Jones bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at C$271,600.

R Michael Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 14th, R Michael Jones bought 1,000 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,110.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 31st, R Michael Jones acquired 500 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, R Michael Jones acquired 500 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.98 per share, with a total value of C$7,490.00.
  • On Monday, August 15th, R Michael Jones acquired 400 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.39 per share, with a total value of C$5,756.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 10th, R Michael Jones acquired 500 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.20 per share, with a total value of C$7,100.00.
  • On Thursday, July 21st, R Michael Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.13 per share, with a total value of C$14,125.00.

Los Andes Copper Price Performance

Los Andes Copper stock opened at C$14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$388.15 million and a PE ratio of -60.30. Los Andes Copper Ltd. has a one year low of C$8.62 and a one year high of C$17.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.55.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

