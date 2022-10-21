LUKSO (LYXe) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $6.03 or 0.00031428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a market cap of $90.07 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002945 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.33 or 0.27780417 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010850 BTC.
LUKSO Profile
LUKSO’s genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
