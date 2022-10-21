Lumi Credits (LUMI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,631.00

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $14,631.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

