Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.43.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.04. 1,625,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.86. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at C$207,675.60.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.