Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $422,829.00

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a market capitalization of $50.21 million and $422,829.00 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Luxurious Pro Network Token

Luxurious Pro Network Token’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official website is www.lpntoken.io. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official message board is blog.lpntoken.io. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution. LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

