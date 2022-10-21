Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 10.9%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) fell 10.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 54,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 845,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.

Insider Transactions at Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 988,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,438,000 after buying an additional 5,810,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,801,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,266,000 after buying an additional 319,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 704,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,204,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.