M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance

Shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge stock opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.59) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a twelve month low of GBX 43.06 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.19 ($1.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £42.84 million and a P/E ratio of 1,181.25.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

