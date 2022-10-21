M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance
Shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge stock opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.59) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a twelve month low of GBX 43.06 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.19 ($1.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £42.84 million and a P/E ratio of 1,181.25.
