MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $50,168,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 956,220 shares of company stock valued at $56,766,567. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

