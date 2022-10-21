MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 71,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 505,922 shares.The stock last traded at $12.68 and had previously closed at $12.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 153.64 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,080,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,171,000 after purchasing an additional 97,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after acquiring an additional 566,717 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 97,460 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,803 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

