Magic Internet Money (MIM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.92 Billion

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $1.03 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.40 or 0.27650904 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

