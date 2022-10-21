Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 20,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 194,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Mainz Biomed B.V. Trading Down 7.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mainz Biomed B.V.
Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.
Read More
