Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 20,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 194,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Mainz Biomed B.V. Trading Down 7.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mainz Biomed B.V.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. ( NASDAQ:MYNZ Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

