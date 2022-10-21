Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $172.82

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.82 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 159.72 ($1.93). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.93), with a volume of 55,010 shares changing hands.

Majedie Investments Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.58 million and a P/E ratio of -13.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 182.39.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

