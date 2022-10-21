Maker (MKR) Price Tops $1,035.14 on Top Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. Maker has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $50.79 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $1,035.14 or 0.05398633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.33 or 0.27780417 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.