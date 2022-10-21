Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 597 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,626,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,726,000 after acquiring an additional 373,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 417,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,019,000 after acquiring an additional 362,689 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.35.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.88. 20,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,977. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -63.12 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $78.50 and a 52 week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

