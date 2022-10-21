Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 62.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 22.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. 78,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,479. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

