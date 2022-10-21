Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after buying an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.39. 1,491,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,976,848. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

