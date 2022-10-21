Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $541,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,079,000 after buying an additional 968,082 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after buying an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,796,000 after buying an additional 462,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 5,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after buying an additional 402,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,126,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,032,000 after buying an additional 376,604 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.30. The stock had a trading volume of 136,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average is $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $182.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.07.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

