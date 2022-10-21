Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $13,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $12,769,000. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $10,151,000. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,608,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,706,000 after acquiring an additional 112,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pegasystems Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. 3,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $131.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.47). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.58%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

