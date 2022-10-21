Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,648 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353,074 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 4.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 646,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,991,890. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.