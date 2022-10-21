Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 1.3% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 437.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.45.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.05 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.91 and its 200 day moving average is $205.58. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

