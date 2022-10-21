Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Broadcom by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $437.25. 42,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $177.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $490.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

