Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEP. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.0% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $68.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,797. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.52. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

