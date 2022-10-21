Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,925,000 after buying an additional 5,134,222 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,644,000 after buying an additional 2,362,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.50. 458,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,622,901. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $62.17 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

