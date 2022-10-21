Malaga Cove Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up 7.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $63.13. 139,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,762,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.26.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Cowen boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

