Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 712 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $39,518,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 616.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 975,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 4,805.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 937,436 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at $21,428,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 659,231 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,790. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Raymond James raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

BOX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.44. 16,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 1.12.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BOX



Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.



